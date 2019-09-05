Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Comparing side by side

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 62 38.17 N/A -6.34 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 115 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

Demonstrates Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9%

Volatility and Risk

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 0.62 beta and it is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.8 and 11.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ascendis Pharma A/S are 22.3 and 22.3 respectively. Ascendis Pharma A/S therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00

The upside potential is 65.45% for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. with consensus target price of $77. Competitively the consensus target price of Ascendis Pharma A/S is $166.86, which is potential 50.32% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is looking more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.97% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. About 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.