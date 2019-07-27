Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 61 60.65 N/A -6.34 0.00 ArQule Inc. 6 54.43 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and ArQule Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and ArQule Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9%

Volatility and Risk

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s current beta is 2.14 and it happens to be 114.00% more volatile than S&P 500. ArQule Inc.’s 125.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.25 beta.

Liquidity

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.8 and 11.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ArQule Inc. are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ArQule Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and ArQule Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s upside potential is 19.57% at a $74.43 consensus price target. Competitively ArQule Inc. has an average price target of $7.69, with potential downside of -26.06%. Based on the data shown earlier, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is looking more favorable than ArQule Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.1% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81.8% of ArQule Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of ArQule Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -0.95% -13.01% 14.77% 20.33% -2.33% 44.57% ArQule Inc. 3.11% 6.78% 89.76% 57.89% 110% 127.44%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. was less bullish than ArQule Inc.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.