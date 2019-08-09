Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Contrasting side by side

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 62 55.07 N/A -6.34 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 11.6 while its Current Ratio is 11.8. Meanwhile, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 20.05% for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. with average price target of $74. Aileron Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 average price target and a 1,076.47% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Aileron Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.97% and 28.3%. About 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has 38.59% stronger performance while Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has -40.44% weaker performance.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.