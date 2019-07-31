Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Comparison side by side

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 61 59.78 N/A -6.34 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 2.91 N/A -1.45 0.00

Demonstrates Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Agenus Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 111.3% -111.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.14 shows that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 114.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Agenus Inc.’s beta is 1.85 which is 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 11.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.6. The Current Ratio of rival Agenus Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Agenus Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a consensus target price of $74.43, and a 21.30% upside potential. Competitively Agenus Inc. has a consensus target price of $5, with potential upside of 100.80%. The results provided earlier shows that Agenus Inc. appears more favorable than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91.1% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.9% of Agenus Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% are Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -0.95% -13.01% 14.77% 20.33% -2.33% 44.57% Agenus Inc. 11.65% 11.24% -17.73% 49.25% -11.34% 24.79%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has stronger performance than Agenus Inc.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Agenus Inc.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.