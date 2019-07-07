Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) Stock Price Rose While Highline Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $10.46 Million; Gabalex Capital Management Increased Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holding by $1.13 Million

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) by 33.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 151,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 610,063 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.31 million, up from 458,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.94% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $59.51. About 437,804 shares traded. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has declined 2.33% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RARE News: 17/05/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce Topline Phase 3 Study Results Demonstrating Superiority of Crysvita® (burosumab) Treatment; 07/03/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharma: Cohort 2 Patient Enrollment to Begin in March 2018; Data Expected in 2H of 2018; 23/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX REPORTS FILING & FDA CLEARANCE OF AN IND FOR DTX401,; 07/03/2018 – ULTRAGENYX: UREAGENESIS NORMALIZED IN ONE PATIENT, UP BY 24 WKS; 23/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX, KYOWA KIRIN ANNOUNCE PHASE 2 RESULTS FOR CRYSVITA; 07/03/2018 – ULTRAGENYX – IN DTX301 COHORT 1, AS OF FEB 15, THERE WERE NO INFUSION-RELATED ADVERSE EVENTS & NO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED; 30/04/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce Crysvita® (burosumab-twza) Now Launched in the U.S. for the Treatment of X–linked Hypoph; 17/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX, KYOWA KIRIN: CRYSVITA IMPROVED RICKETS IN CHILDREN; 07/03/2018 – Ultragenyx Announces Positive Topline Results and DMC Review from First Cohort of Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of DTX301, an Invest; 23/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX SEES DATA FROM FIRST COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 IN 2H

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $48.15. About 5.87 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION WILL ADD NEW PLAYER MODES TO GAMES IN FORTNITE WAKE; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Rev $7.36B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Activision Blizzard Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATVI); 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First; 14/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co., Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/14/2018; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 03/05/2018 – At 1:05 p.m. ET, Dow Jones ran a few headlines about Activision Blizzard’s quarterly earnings, which were due after the close Thursday; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Ratings To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CEO SAYS FORNITE GAME IS EXPANDING GAMING MARKET; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Results Get Boost From In-Game Spending

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Northern Tru Corp reported 0.1% stake. Asset Management One Communication Limited has 426,880 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Jnba Advsrs has 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 415 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life holds 0.09% or 13,342 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.12% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) invested in 2,636 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Montrusco Bolton accumulated 0.43% or 137,847 shares. Ally Financial owns 65,000 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Brinker Capital Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 14,431 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Thornburg Inv Mgmt reported 1.06% stake. Andra Ap invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Tributary Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% or 6,300 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 57.33M shares or 0.31% of its portfolio.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $28.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,000 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04B and $1.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moderna Inc by 587,712 shares to 930,230 shares, valued at $18.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 424,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.91M shares, and cut its stake in Regenxbio Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.57, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold RARE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 57.27 million shares or 15.63% more from 49.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Na reported 14 shares stake. Prudential Incorporated has invested 0% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 138,379 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Zacks Inv Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). 5,301 are owned by Shell Asset Mgmt. Qs Ltd accumulated 900 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). D E Shaw & Inc holds 0.01% or 144,177 shares in its portfolio. 666,732 are held by Macquarie Gru Limited. Strs Ohio holds 5,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 4,879 were reported by Panagora Asset Management. Td Asset has 0.01% invested in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).