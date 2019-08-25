Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) Shareholder Cam Group Holding A Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.13 Million as Market Value Declined; As Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) Market Valuation Rose, Endurance Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Position by $804,000

Cam Group Holding A increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) by 75.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A bought 16,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The institutional investor held 38,168 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, up from 21,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $55.35. About 366,100 shares traded. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has declined 22.30% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RARE News: 17/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX & KYOWA KIRIN REPORT TOPLINE PHASE 3 STUDY RESULTS; 23/05/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce Publication of Phase 2 Study Results Demonstrating that Crysvita® (burosumab) Improved Out; 17/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL – PHASE 3 STUDY OF CRYSVITA SHOWED IMPROVEMENT IN IMPORTANT METABOLIC AND FUNCTIONAL MEASURES WITH CRYSVITA TREATMENT; 23/05/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce Publication of Phase 2 Study Results Demonstrating that Crysvita® (burosumab) Improved Outcomes in Children with X-linked Hypophosphatemia in the New England Journal of Medicine; 17/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX AND KYOWA KIRIN ANNOUNCE TOPLINE PHASE 3 STUDY RESULTS DEMONSTRATING SUPERIORITY OF CRYSVITA® (BUROSUMAB) TREATMENT TO ORAL PHOSPHATE AND ACTIVE VITAMIN D IN CHILDREN WITH X-LINKED; 07/03/2018 – ULTRAGENYX CITES DTX301 STUDY ON GENE THERAPY IN OTC DEFICIENCY; 07/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX 1Q CASH & OTHER $571.3M; 17/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC – PHASE 3 STUDY OF CRYSVITA® (BUROSUMAB) MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 17/04/2018 – FDA OKS ULTRAGENYX’S CRYSVITA FOR X-LINKED HYPOPHOSPHATEMIA; 17/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX, KYOWA KIRIN CONFIRM FDA APPROVED CRYSVITA

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) by 38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 16,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 27,329 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 44,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 20.57 million shares traded or 7.23% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/03/2018 – Nuns’ pressure leads Wells Fargo to publish causes of ‘systemic lapses in governance’; 29/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties Announces Appointment of Sharon Osberg to Board of Trustees; 14/05/2018 – Fundlogic Adds Wells Fargo, Exits Cigna, Cuts Vertex: 13F; 17/05/2018 – As Wells Fargo Looks to Clean Up Its Act, D.C. Finds More Mud; 19/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Wells Fargo nears $1 billion settlement for loan abuses; 12/04/2018 – Tetra Technologies Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 12; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle Risk Management Claims; 06/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST LJM IN MANHATTAN FEDERAL COURT; 07/05/2018 – Tenneco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD AVGO.O : WELLS FARGO RESUMES COVERAGE WITH MARKET PERFORM; $260.00 TARGET PRICE

More notable recent Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Precious Metal Stocks Soared Higher Today – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Australian rare earths miner Northern Minerals courting Chinese investor – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Japanese investor Ichigo latest to disclose stake in Unizo – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Ultragenyx Pharma (RARE) Misses Q2 EPS by 2c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TJX posts rare same-store sales miss as competition stiffens – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.57, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold RARE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 57.27 million shares or 15.63% more from 49.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rmb Capital Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). 50,000 were reported by Perceptive Lc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 26,435 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ecor1 Cap Lc reported 3.18% of its portfolio in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). 76,958 are held by Tekla Capital Management Ltd Com. The Illinois-based Zacks Management has invested 0.02% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Deutsche Bank Ag reported 0.02% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) for 4,339 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.04% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Geode Cap Management Lc owns 671,246 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Woodstock invested in 0.14% or 11,212 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Ellington Mngmt Grp Ltd accumulated 6,000 shares. Guardian Trust holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) for 470,847 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 43,763 shares.

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $7.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 49,855 shares to 5.85 million shares, valued at $282.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 48,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo: Something To Build On – Seeking Alpha” on April 13, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Warren Buffett Doubled Down on BofA Even More Over Wells Fargo – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 28, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo’s Decline May Only Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Assoc Corp invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 5,319 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Letko Brosseau & Assocs has 0.76% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.58M shares. Virtu Fin Ltd Llc invested 0.1% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Matrix Asset Advisors Inc New York holds 476,713 shares. Gp One Trading LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 7,760 shares in its portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood & White accumulated 0.36% or 23,104 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability holds 0.21% or 657,876 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Quantres Asset Management Ltd has 0.73% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 20,800 shares. Motco stated it has 4,283 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Ltd Com reported 1,404 shares stake. Hartline Inv reported 11,706 shares. Citigroup owns 2.47M shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Stock Yards National Bank And reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31 million and $610.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16,525 shares to 360,552 shares, valued at $14.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 1,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P U.S. Value Etf (IUSV).