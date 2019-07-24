Ultra Petroleum Corp. (UPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

This is a contrast between Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL) and Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Petroleum Corp. 1 0.05 N/A 0.40 1.22 Viper Energy Partners LP 31 13.94 N/A 2.00 15.97

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ultra Petroleum Corp. and Viper Energy Partners LP. Viper Energy Partners LP has higher revenue and earnings than Ultra Petroleum Corp. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Ultra Petroleum Corp. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Viper Energy Partners LP 0.00% 23.3% 8.6%

Liquidity

Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Viper Energy Partners LP are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. Viper Energy Partners LP therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ultra Petroleum Corp. and Viper Energy Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Viper Energy Partners LP 0 0 6 3.00

Meanwhile, Viper Energy Partners LP’s average target price is $43, while its potential upside is 44.54%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ultra Petroleum Corp. and Viper Energy Partners LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.3% and 67.3%. About 0.3% of Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Viper Energy Partners LP’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultra Petroleum Corp. 15.02% -12.7% -32.06% -68.63% -73.82% -36.44% Viper Energy Partners LP -1.24% -5.9% -6.94% 0.35% 7.7% 22.5%

For the past year Ultra Petroleum Corp. has -36.44% weaker performance while Viper Energy Partners LP has 22.5% stronger performance.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners LP beats Ultra Petroleum Corp. on 12 of the 11 factors.

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest WyomingÂ—the Pinedale and Jonah fields; its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah; and its natural gas reserves in the north-central Pennsylvania area of the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in approximately 105,000 gross acres in Wyoming; and 144,000 gross acres in Pennsylvania. It also owns approximately 8,000 net acres in the Uinta Basin in Utah. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 30,442 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2015, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 31,435 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Viper Energy Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.