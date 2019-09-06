Ultra Petroleum Corp. (UPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL) and Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Petroleum Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.40 0.41 Tengasco Inc. 1 1.25 N/A 0.02 37.10

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ultra Petroleum Corp. and Tengasco Inc. Tengasco Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Ultra Petroleum Corp. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Tengasco Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 2.4%

Liquidity

Ultra Petroleum Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Tengasco Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. Tengasco Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.8% of Ultra Petroleum Corp. shares and 53% of Tengasco Inc. shares. 0.4% are Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Tengasco Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultra Petroleum Corp. -20.63% -9.45% -60.98% -78.43% -90.91% -78.95% Tengasco Inc. 4.65% -14.28% -33.15% -16.63% -23.41% -21.89%

For the past year Tengasco Inc. has weaker performance than Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Tengasco Inc. beats Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest WyomingÂ—the Pinedale and Jonah fields; its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah; and its natural gas reserves in the north-central Pennsylvania area of the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in approximately 105,000 gross acres in Wyoming; and 144,000 gross acres in Pennsylvania. It also owns approximately 8,000 net acres in the Uinta Basin in Utah. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Tengasco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 177 producing oil wells, 23 shut-in wells, and 38 active disposal wells. It also operates treatment and delivery facilities in Church Hill, Tennessee for the extraction of methane gas from a landfill for sale as natural gas and for the generation of electricity. The company was formerly known as Onasco Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Tengasco, Inc. in 1995. Tengasco, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.