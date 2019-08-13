Ultra Petroleum Corp. (UPL) and Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) Comparison side by side

Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL) and Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Petroleum Corp. N/A 0.03 N/A 0.40 0.41 Yuma Energy Inc. 3 0.11 N/A -19.16 0.00

Demonstrates Ultra Petroleum Corp. and Yuma Energy Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ultra Petroleum Corp. and Yuma Energy Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Yuma Energy Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -37.3%

Liquidity

Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Yuma Energy Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Ultra Petroleum Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Yuma Energy Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.8% of Ultra Petroleum Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.9% of Yuma Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.4% of Ultra Petroleum Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 15.38% of Yuma Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultra Petroleum Corp. -20.63% -9.45% -60.98% -78.43% -90.91% -78.95% Yuma Energy Inc. -12.94% -53.02% -65.99% -15.6% -74.04% -34.22%

For the past year Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than Yuma Energy Inc.

Summary

Ultra Petroleum Corp. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Yuma Energy Inc.

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest WyomingÂ—the Pinedale and Jonah fields; its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah; and its natural gas reserves in the north-central Pennsylvania area of the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in approximately 105,000 gross acres in Wyoming; and 144,000 gross acres in Pennsylvania. It also owns approximately 8,000 net acres in the Uinta Basin in Utah. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Yuma Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets comprising the Austin Chalk, Tuscaloosa, Wilcox, Frio, Marg Tex, and Hackberry formations located in central and southern Louisiana; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, Jefferson Davis, LaFourche, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Bernard, and Vermilion parishes. The company also holds operated and non-operated assets located in Jefferson, Brazos, and Madison counties, southeast Texas; non-operated position in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota; and operated positions in Kern and Santa Barbara Counties in California. Yuma Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.