Ultra Petroleum Corp. (UPL) and SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) Comparison side by side

Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL) and SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Petroleum Corp. N/A 0.03 N/A 0.40 0.41 SandRidge Permian Trust 2 2.97 N/A 0.46 4.12

Table 1 highlights Ultra Petroleum Corp. and SandRidge Permian Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. SandRidge Permian Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Ultra Petroleum Corp. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than SandRidge Permian Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% SandRidge Permian Trust 0.00% 20.8% 20.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ultra Petroleum Corp. and SandRidge Permian Trust are owned by institutional investors at 72.8% and 3.3% respectively. Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, 26.16% are SandRidge Permian Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultra Petroleum Corp. -20.63% -9.45% -60.98% -78.43% -90.91% -78.95% SandRidge Permian Trust 3.24% 3.24% -13.18% -18.03% -32.98% 1.06%

For the past year Ultra Petroleum Corp. has -78.95% weaker performance while SandRidge Permian Trust has 1.06% stronger performance.

Summary

SandRidge Permian Trust beats on 10 of the 10 factors Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest WyomingÂ—the Pinedale and Jonah fields; its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah; and its natural gas reserves in the north-central Pennsylvania area of the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in approximately 105,000 gross acres in Wyoming; and 144,000 gross acres in Pennsylvania. It also owns approximately 8,000 net acres in the Uinta Basin in Utah. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.