Ultra Petroleum Corp. (UPL) and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL) and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Petroleum Corp. 1 0.00 N/A 0.40 0.41 Pacific Coast Oil Trust 2 -0.08 N/A 0.29 7.61

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ultra Petroleum Corp. and Pacific Coast Oil Trust. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Ultra Petroleum Corp. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Ultra Petroleum Corp. is currently more affordable than Pacific Coast Oil Trust, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ultra Petroleum Corp. and Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0.00% 5.4% 5.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ultra Petroleum Corp. and Pacific Coast Oil Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.8% and 13.2%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultra Petroleum Corp. -20.63% -9.45% -60.98% -78.43% -90.91% -78.95% Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0.92% 0% -4.35% 21.55% -9.09% 34.15%

For the past year Ultra Petroleum Corp. has -78.95% weaker performance while Pacific Coast Oil Trust has 34.15% stronger performance.

Summary

Pacific Coast Oil Trust beats on 7 of the 10 factors Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest WyomingÂ—the Pinedale and Jonah fields; its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah; and its natural gas reserves in the north-central Pennsylvania area of the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in approximately 105,000 gross acres in Wyoming; and 144,000 gross acres in Pennsylvania. It also owns approximately 8,000 net acres in the Uinta Basin in Utah. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.