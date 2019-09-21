Ultra Petroleum Corp. (UPL) and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) Comparison side by side

Both Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL) and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Petroleum Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.40 0.41 Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 1 0.20 N/A -0.53 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ultra Petroleum Corp. and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0.00% -26.6% -7.1%

Liquidity

Ultra Petroleum Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ultra Petroleum Corp. and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 72.8% and 16.8% respectively. Insiders owned 0.4% of Ultra Petroleum Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.6% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultra Petroleum Corp. -20.63% -9.45% -60.98% -78.43% -90.91% -78.95% Mid-Con Energy Partners LP -2.09% -14.06% -50.75% -65.77% -78.38% -55.36%

For the past year Ultra Petroleum Corp. was more bearish than Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest WyomingÂ—the Pinedale and Jonah fields; its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah; and its natural gas reserves in the north-central Pennsylvania area of the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in approximately 105,000 gross acres in Wyoming; and 144,000 gross acres in Pennsylvania. It also owns approximately 8,000 net acres in the Uinta Basin in Utah. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, exploits, and develops producing oil and natural gas properties. Its properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in principal areas, such as Southern Oklahoma, Northeastern Oklahoma, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian. The company owns interests in 455 net producing wells, 134 net injection wells, and 40 net water supply or disposal wells. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were approximately 19.2 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.