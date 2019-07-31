Ultra Petroleum Corp. (UPL) and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) Comparing side by side

Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL) and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Petroleum Corp. N/A 0.04 N/A 0.40 1.22 Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 1 0.18 N/A -0.53 0.00

Demonstrates Ultra Petroleum Corp. and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ultra Petroleum Corp. and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0.00% -26.6% -7.1%

Liquidity

Ultra Petroleum Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ultra Petroleum Corp. and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 81.3% and 13.9% respectively. About 0.3% of Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has 4.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultra Petroleum Corp. 15.02% -12.7% -32.06% -68.63% -73.82% -36.44% Mid-Con Energy Partners LP -3.09% -13.51% -23.51% -39.58% -66.19% -15.5%

For the past year Ultra Petroleum Corp. was more bearish than Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest WyomingÂ—the Pinedale and Jonah fields; its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah; and its natural gas reserves in the north-central Pennsylvania area of the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in approximately 105,000 gross acres in Wyoming; and 144,000 gross acres in Pennsylvania. It also owns approximately 8,000 net acres in the Uinta Basin in Utah. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, exploits, and develops producing oil and natural gas properties. Its properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in principal areas, such as Southern Oklahoma, Northeastern Oklahoma, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian. The company owns interests in 455 net producing wells, 134 net injection wells, and 40 net water supply or disposal wells. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were approximately 19.2 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.