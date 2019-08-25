Ultra Petroleum Corp. (UPL) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Independent Oil & Gas company, Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ultra Petroleum Corp. has 72.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 54.71% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.4% of Ultra Petroleum Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Ultra Petroleum Corp. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Ultra Petroleum Corp. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Petroleum Corp. N/A N/A 0.41 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Ultra Petroleum Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Ultra Petroleum Corp. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Ultra Petroleum Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.27 2.00 2.91 2.68

The potential upside of the peers is 87.02%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ultra Petroleum Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultra Petroleum Corp. -20.63% -9.45% -60.98% -78.43% -90.91% -78.95% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Ultra Petroleum Corp. has -78.95% weaker performance while Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s competitors have 25.63% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Ultra Petroleum Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 2.10 Quick Ratio. Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Dividends

Ultra Petroleum Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s peers beat Ultra Petroleum Corp. on 7 of the 6 factors.

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest WyomingÂ—the Pinedale and Jonah fields; its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah; and its natural gas reserves in the north-central Pennsylvania area of the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in approximately 105,000 gross acres in Wyoming; and 144,000 gross acres in Pennsylvania. It also owns approximately 8,000 net acres in the Uinta Basin in Utah. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.