Ultra Petroleum Corp. (UPL) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Independent Oil & Gas company, Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.8% of Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.71% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Ultra Petroleum Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Ultra Petroleum Corp. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Ultra Petroleum Corp. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Petroleum Corp. N/A N/A 0.41 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Ultra Petroleum Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Ultra Petroleum Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.96 2.57 2.68

The potential upside of the peers is 106.63%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ultra Petroleum Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultra Petroleum Corp. -20.63% -9.45% -60.98% -78.43% -90.91% -78.95% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Ultra Petroleum Corp. has -78.95% weaker performance while Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s rivals have 25.63% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Ultra Petroleum Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 2.10 Quick Ratio. Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Dividends

Ultra Petroleum Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s competitors beat Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest WyomingÂ—the Pinedale and Jonah fields; its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah; and its natural gas reserves in the north-central Pennsylvania area of the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in approximately 105,000 gross acres in Wyoming; and 144,000 gross acres in Pennsylvania. It also owns approximately 8,000 net acres in the Uinta Basin in Utah. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.