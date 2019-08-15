Ultra Petroleum Corp. (UPL) and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL) and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Petroleum Corp. N/A 0.03 N/A 0.40 0.41 Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 5 0.52 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ultra Petroleum Corp. and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ultra Petroleum Corp. and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 72.8% and 5.32% respectively. 0.4% are Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultra Petroleum Corp. -20.63% -9.45% -60.98% -78.43% -90.91% -78.95% Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 1.11% 6.86% -1.45% -7.47% -14.84% 0%

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest WyomingÂ—the Pinedale and Jonah fields; its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah; and its natural gas reserves in the north-central Pennsylvania area of the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in approximately 105,000 gross acres in Wyoming; and 144,000 gross acres in Pennsylvania. It also owns approximately 8,000 net acres in the Uinta Basin in Utah. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.