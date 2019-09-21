Ultra Petroleum Corp. (UPL) and Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL) and Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Petroleum Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.40 0.41 Berry Petroleum Corporation 11 1.35 N/A 0.18 55.06

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ultra Petroleum Corp. and Berry Petroleum Corporation. Berry Petroleum Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Ultra Petroleum Corp. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Berry Petroleum Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Berry Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 1.7% 0.9%

Liquidity

Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Berry Petroleum Corporation are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. Berry Petroleum Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.8% of Ultra Petroleum Corp. shares and 7.64% of Berry Petroleum Corporation shares. About 0.4% of Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Berry Petroleum Corporation has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultra Petroleum Corp. -20.63% -9.45% -60.98% -78.43% -90.91% -78.95% Berry Petroleum Corporation -6.76% -7.72% -11.31% -16.24% -28.99% 12%

For the past year Ultra Petroleum Corp. had bearish trend while Berry Petroleum Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Berry Petroleum Corporation beats Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest WyomingÂ—the Pinedale and Jonah fields; its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah; and its natural gas reserves in the north-central Pennsylvania area of the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in approximately 105,000 gross acres in Wyoming; and 144,000 gross acres in Pennsylvania. It also owns approximately 8,000 net acres in the Uinta Basin in Utah. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.