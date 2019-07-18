Ultra Petroleum Corp. (UPL) Analysts See $0.04 EPS; Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Decreased Robert Half Intl (RHI) Position

Analysts expect Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL) to report $0.04 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 76.47% from last quarter’s $0.17 EPS. UPL’s profit would be $7.90 million giving it 1.19 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s analysts see -71.43% EPS growth. The stock decreased 11.94% or $0.0258 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1902. About 4.04 million shares traded or 38.83% up from the average. Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL) has declined 73.82% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.25% the S&P500. Some Historical UPL News: 19/04/2018 – ULTRA PETROLEUM CORP – ULTRA’S BORROWING BASE OF $1.4 BLN WAS REAFFIRMED BY BANK GROUP FOR ITS REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 02/04/2018 – Ultra Petroleum Group Dinner Set By MUFG Securities for Apr. 9; 31/05/2018 – Ultra Petroleum Names Jay Stratton Oper Chief; 27/04/2018 – ULTRA PETROLEUM OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 22/05/2018 – Ultra Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 20; 17/05/2018 – S&P: Ultra Petroleum Rating Reflects View of Lower Cash Flow; 27/03/2018 – Ultra Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Ultra Petroleum Extends Slide as Investors Fret Well Results; 19/04/2018 – ULTRA PETROLEUM ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER PRODUCTION ABOVE MID-POINT OF GUIDANCE, BORROWING BASE REAFFIRMED AT $1.4 BILLION AND CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDMENT STEPPING UP LEVERAGE RATIO COVENANT TO; 31/05/2018 – Ultra Petroleum Names Jay Stratton Chief Operating Officer

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) stake by 10.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc analyzed 55,318 shares as Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI)'s stock declined 15.48%. The Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc holds 487,516 shares with $31.77 million value, down from 542,834 last quarter. Robert Half Intl Inc now has $6.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $58.07. About 1.01 million shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 10.87% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.30% the S&P500.

Analysts await Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 10.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.89 per share. RHI’s profit will be $116.19 million for 14.81 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by Robert Half International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.38% EPS growth.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 69,989 shares to 1.85M valued at $296.19M in 2019Q1. It also upped Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) stake by 90,448 shares and now owns 682,377 shares. Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) was raised too.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.96 million activity. Another trade for 75,000 shares valued at $4.96M was sold by GENTZKOW PAUL F.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.