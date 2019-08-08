Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Valuation Rose While Paradigm Capital Management Boosted Position by $369,560; Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder First Foundation Advisors Has Lowered Stake by $3.87 Million

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 28.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors sold 67,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 174,027 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.93M, down from 241,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $69.4. About 8.93 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXECUTIVES SPOKE IN TELEFPHONE INTERVIEW; 08/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Google, Qualcomm team up to support fast commercial availability of Android P; 12/03/2018 – blacq: Qualcomm, Broadcom plan to meet on February 14: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc and Broa; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM OFFERED AFFECTED EMPLOYEES SUPPORTIVE SEVERANCE PLANS; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS HAS GOOD ACTIVE, DIALOGUE WITH MOFCOM; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom insists it won’t slash Qualcomm’s spending on 5G; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm Chairman Jacobs Seeks Funding For Buyout: FT — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – President Donald Trump has blocked proposed takeovers of Qualcomm and of Lattice Semiconductor because of concerns related to China; 16/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm Needs a Mediator More Than a Buyer; 12/03/2018 – US government says Broadcom violated order in Qualcomm merger bid

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 36,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.20% . The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.68M, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.30M market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.26. About 219,783 shares traded. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has risen 9.45% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.45% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 08/05/2018 – Trucking Firms Deploy Ultra Clean Near-Zero RNG Trucks at Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles; 23/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Conference May 30; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Ultra Clean; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean 1Q EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q Rev $280M-$300M; 14/05/2018 – Rubric Capital Buys New 2% Position in Ultra Clean; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1% Position in Ultra Clean; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q EPS 50c-EPS 59c; 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 934,868 shares. Mariner Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 48,625 shares. Bokf Na invested in 0.2% or 147,491 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0.03% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 127,850 shares. State Street Corporation owns 50.41 million shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. The Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Ltd Co has invested 0.1% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0.37% stake. Dorsey Whitney Tru Ltd has 0.36% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Glenmede Trust Comm Na has invested 0.11% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Susquehanna Llp invested in 1.47M shares. 607,069 were reported by Private Asset Inc. 37,841 are owned by Bell Bancorporation. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt Incorporated De reported 17,709 shares. Savant Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Indiana Tru Invest Mngmt reported 9,320 shares.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 5,555 shares to 170,935 shares, valued at $11.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 3,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold UCTT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 32.26 million shares or 0.77% less from 32.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 20,500 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ins, New York-based fund reported 39,143 shares. 399,958 were reported by Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Morgan Stanley holds 24,746 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl stated it has 357,805 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Company has invested 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 27,269 shares or 0% of the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 15,000 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). 26,490 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Teton has invested 0.16% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Awm Invest Company owns 630,000 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Corp holds 15,814 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability has 0% invested in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $283,185 activity.