Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Shares Rose While Paradigm Capital Management Has Raised by $369,560 Its Holding; Forbes J M & Co Llp Holds Position in Emerson Elec Co (EMR)

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 5,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 160,146 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.97 million, up from 154,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $60.82. About 3.99 million shares traded or 26.28% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 36,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.20% . The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.68 million, up from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $517.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $13.16. About 451,103 shares traded or 20.33% up from the average. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has risen 9.45% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.45% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q Rev $280M-$300M; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Ultra Clean; 30/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1% Position in Ultra Clean; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean 1Q EPS 66c; 23/05/2018 – UCT to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference and the Cowen Annual Technology Conference; 07/05/2018 – Hood River Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in Ultra Clean; 23/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Rubric Capital Buys New 2% Position in Ultra Clean; 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel

Forbes J M & Co Llp, which manages about $588.17M and $466.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 14,227 shares to 83,312 shares, valued at $13.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 26,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,410 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Emerson Electric declares $0.49 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Companies That Could Profit From the Grocery Delivery Trend – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Looking At Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Emerson’s underlying order growth below company guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson Helps Complete First Caspian Subsea Project Ahead of Schedule, Under Budget – Business Wire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 126,700 shares to 531,200 shares, valued at $29.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nature’s Sunshine Products In (NASDAQ:NATR) by 36,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 900,244 shares, and cut its stake in Ducommun Inc (NYSE:DCO).