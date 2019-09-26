Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Shareholder Awm Investment Company Has Lowered Holding by $390,000 as Valuation Rose; Wr Berkley Corp. (WRB) Share Value Rose While America First Investment Advisors Has Lifted Holding by $5.41 Million

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.20% . The institutional investor held 600,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.35 million, down from 630,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $614.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $15.55. About 176,157 shares traded. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has risen 9.45% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.45% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean 1Q EPS 66c; 23/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q Rev $280M-$300M; 30/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1% Position in Ultra Clean; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCTT); 07/05/2018 – Hood River Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in Ultra Clean; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q EPS 50c-EPS 59c

America First Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wr Berkley Corp. (WRB) by 45.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc bought 83,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 267,941 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.67M, up from 184,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wr Berkley Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $72.28. About 102,208 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Rev $1.89B; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS W.R. BERKLEY SHELF RATING; RATES SUB Baa3(HYB); 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Global Partner Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q REV. $1.89B, EST. $1.86B (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – DJ W R Berkley Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRB); 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition

America First Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $259.46M and $329.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,865 shares to 221,864 shares, valued at $18.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold UCTT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 30.80 million shares or 4.51% less from 32.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership accumulated 40,770 shares. 213,044 were reported by Ameriprise Fin Inc. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 0% or 24,563 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 19,555 shares. Shelton Mngmt accumulated 36,385 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Vanguard Gp has invested 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Paradigm Capital Incorporated New York has invested 1.4% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Greenwood Capital Ltd Com owns 12,550 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 610 shares stake. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 230,840 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 6,275 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can owns 8,175 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). National Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 574,298 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $522.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zafgen Inc. by 454,874 shares to 1.86M shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Millendo Therapeutics Inc. by 57,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,629 shares, and has risen its stake in Spero Therapeutics Inc..

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $283,185 activity.

Analysts await Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 46.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.3 per share. UCTT’s profit will be $6.33 million for 24.30 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.81% negative EPS growth.