Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Shareholder Awm Investment Company Decreased Its Holding by $2.30 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Kiltearn Partners Llp Has Raised Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) by 26.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 230,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.20% . The institutional investor held 630,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52 million, down from 860,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $512.11M market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $12.95. About 172,708 shares traded. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has risen 9.45% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.45% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCTT); 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q Rev $280M-$300M; 23/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean 1Q EPS 66c; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Ultra Clean; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1% Position in Ultra Clean; 23/05/2018 – UCT to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference and the Cowen Annual Technology Conference; 30/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp bought 33,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 2.08 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.11M, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $70.49. About 11.93M shares traded or 13.58% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO GROW NORTH AM/ASIA MANUFACTURING FIVEFOLD; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil boosts quarterly dividend to 82 cents; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM REDUCE; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HAS INCREASED TO 4.36 TRILLION CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 07/03/2018 – EXXON NOW SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OIL EQUIVALENT IN GUYANA; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS ENDS SPEECH, BEGINS VOTING PROCEDURES; 12/03/2018 – BHP WAIVES PRE-EMPTION RIGHT, PROVIDES CONSENT TO SALE BY EXXON; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 29/03/2018 – Caproni dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning Exxon cannot bring it again; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exxon Mobil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XOM)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold UCTT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 32.26 million shares or 0.77% less from 32.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Limited Liability Co owns 19,813 shares. Teton Advisors, New York-based fund reported 157,000 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 27,449 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.06% or 1.50M shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt owns 223,782 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 610 shares. Needham Investment Management Ltd Llc reported 127,000 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 166,059 shares. Swiss Bancorp invested in 71,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). 208,910 are owned by Victory Cap Management. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 4,464 shares. American Intl Grp Inc Inc stated it has 29,110 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability reported 10,365 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Palouse Capital reported 0.07% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $283,185 activity.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $508.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aqua Metals Inc. by 1.64 million shares to 3.60M shares, valued at $11.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reed’s Inc. (NYSEMKT:REED) by 2.10M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.91 million shares, and has risen its stake in Neuronetics Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benin Mgmt invested 3.04% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wealthquest Corporation owns 15,635 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. 571,854 were accumulated by Hartford Invest Mngmt. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Liability has 0.16% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 1.02M are held by Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited. Moreover, Aviance Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.71% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bessemer Gp holds 0.62% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 2.01 million shares. Tdam Usa holds 375,425 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Corp invested in 22,781 shares. Amer Natl Registered Inv Advisor has invested 1.18% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora has 0.27% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bailard Incorporated has 0.14% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 28,193 shares. Dakota Wealth Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 49,397 shares. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Management owns 33,573 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Global has 1.6% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 62.42M shares.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16 billion and $3.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 60,300 shares to 74,280 shares, valued at $45.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 2.45 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.12M shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).