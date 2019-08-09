Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Position Has Upped by Paradigm Capital Management Inc; Mackay Shields Trimmed Its Holding in Travelers Companies (TRV) as Market Value Rose

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 8.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 14,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 148,271 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.34 million, down from 162,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $148.22. About 1.51M shares traded or 18.52% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – CLAIM IN RELATION TO PRE-EXISTING PLC HEAD OFFICE LEGACY ITEMS RELATING TO PREVIOUSLY DISPOSED OF US ASSETS; 24/05/2018 – Cardiac Center in Saudi Arabia Targets Medical Travelers; 28/03/2018 – Hertz Hosted “Her in Hertz” Event at Global Headquarters Celebrating Female Business Travelers and its Sixth Annual Women’s Cho; 19/03/2018 – Alipay and FreedomPay Partner to Provide Seamless Payment Experiences for Chinese Travelers Visiting North America; 24/05/2018 – Hilton Garden Inn Asks Foodies, Fans and Travelers to Vote for New Additions to Its Dining Menu; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Rev $7.29B; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY COMBINED RATIO 95.5 PCT VS 96.0 PCT; 19/04/2018 – Virginian-Pilot: Exclusive Experiences Rank Highest with Luxury Travelers According to New Survey; 30/04/2018 – Certify Report: Lyft Use by Business Travelers Nearly Doubles Year-Over-Year; 22/03/2018 – Travelers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 36,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.20% . The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.68 million, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $13.56. About 280,587 shares traded. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has risen 9.45% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.45% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean 1Q EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q Rev $280M-$300M; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q EPS 50c-EPS 59c; 30/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Rubric Capital Buys New 2% Position in Ultra Clean; 23/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 08/05/2018 – Trucking Firms Deploy Ultra Clean Near-Zero RNG Trucks at Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1% Position in Ultra Clean

More notable recent Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ultra Clean Holdings Can Rise 20% – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Q4 Earnings Down Y/Y, Revenues Up – Nasdaq” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ultra Clean Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $283,185 activity.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $631.82M for 15.64 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

