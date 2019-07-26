Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Position Has Raised by Frontier Capital Management Co Llc; Tiverton Asset Management Has Lifted Stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) as Valuation Declined

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 33.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 9,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,436 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, up from 27,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $85.22. About 722,866 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) by 61.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 713,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.88M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46 million, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $591.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.03. About 183,638 shares traded. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has declined 23.50% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.93% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1% Position in Ultra Clean; 08/05/2018 – Trucking Firms Deploy Ultra Clean Near-Zero RNG Trucks at Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles; 23/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – UCT to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference and the Cowen Annual Technology Conference; 07/05/2018 – Hood River Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in Ultra Clean; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q Rev $280M-$300M; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCTT); 30/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q EPS 50c-EPS 59c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) by 32,268 shares to 326,052 shares, valued at $82.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 40,912 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 924,761 shares, and cut its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).



Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 2,147 shares to 42,460 shares, valued at $16.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,595 shares, and cut its stake in Msc Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM).