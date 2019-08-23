Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Holder Awm Investment Company Has Lowered Position as Market Value Rose; Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT) Share Price Rose While Third Avenue Management Has Cut Its Stake

Third Avenue Management Llc decreased its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT) by 40.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc sold 54,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, down from 134,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $486.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.92. About 9,847 shares traded. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) has declined 17.93% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CTT News: 07/03/2018 – CTT CTT.LS SAYS DECLINE IN ADDRESSED MAIL VOLUMES EXPECTED TO BE IN -5 PCT TO -6 PCT RANGE IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK TO BUY 1.1M ACRES EAST TEXAS TIMBERLANDS FOR $1.39B; 07/03/2018 – CTT CTT.LS SETS GOAL FOR SLIGHT GROWTH IN REVENUES AND STABLE RECURRING EBITDA LEVELS IN 2018; 07/03/2018 CTT FY NET INCOME EU27.3M, EST. EU34.2M; 07/03/2018 – CTT EXPECTS RECURRING EBTIDA THIS YEAR SIMILAR TO 2017 LEVEL; 07/03/2018 – CTT SEES “SLIGHT” INCREASE IN REVENUE IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – CTT FY REV. EU714.3M, EST. EU692.9M; 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST INC – COBANK ACB WILL ACT AS AGENT FOR A LENDER SYNDICATE AND PROVIDE A $750 MLN FINANCING FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK – JOHN RASOR, CO’S CURRENT COO, TO TRANSITION TO SERVE AS PRESIDENT OF NEWLY FORMED JV COMPANY, WHICH TO BE NAMED TEXMARK TIMBER TREASURY; 09/04/2018 – CTT Systems: CTT Unveils China Southern Airlines First to Select Business Class Humidification on A350XWB

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) by 26.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 230,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.20% . The institutional investor held 630,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52M, down from 860,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $469.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.98. About 44,907 shares traded. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has risen 9.45% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.45% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 30/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Ultra Clean; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean 1Q EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q Rev $280M-$300M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCTT); 08/05/2018 – Trucking Firms Deploy Ultra Clean Near-Zero RNG Trucks at Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles; 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 14/05/2018 – Rubric Capital Buys New 2% Position in Ultra Clean; 07/05/2018 – Hood River Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in Ultra Clean; 23/05/2018 – UCT to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference and the Cowen Annual Technology Conference

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B and $508.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neophotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) by 85,051 shares to 2.42 million shares, valued at $15.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $283,185 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaboard Corp. (NYSEMKT:SEB) by 98 shares to 1,708 shares, valued at $7.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

