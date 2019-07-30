Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Holder Awm Investment Company Decreased Position by $2.30 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Stock Value Declined, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Upped by $5.47 Million Its Holding

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp (VLY) by 10.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 607,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.26M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.01 million, up from 5.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Valley National Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11. About 1.03 million shares traded. Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) has declined 20.39% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VLY News: 26/04/2018 – VALLEY NATIONAL 1Q EPS 12C; 29/05/2018 – SILICON VALLEY BANK GETS BAFIN LICENSE IN GERMANY; 23/05/2018 – Golden Valley Bank’s President & CEO, Mark Francis and Tom Lando Awarded Small Business Advocates of the Year; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – ON MARCH 22, CO EXECUTED FIRST LOAN MODIFICATION AGREEMENT TO ITS AUG 7, 2017 LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – NETLIST SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO, SILICON VALLEY BANK ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO THEIR LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED OCT 31, 2009 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Announces The Completion Of Its Merger With Tri-Valley Bank; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Net $42M; 23/05/2018 – Golden Valley Bank’s President & CEO, Mark Francis and Tom Lando Awarded Small Business Advocates of the Year; 05/04/2018 – Golden Valley Bank Reports Strong Growth, Earnings and Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Valley National Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 7-8

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) by 26.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 230,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 630,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52M, down from 860,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $591.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.03. About 288,539 shares traded. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has declined 23.50% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.93% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 30/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Trucking Firms Deploy Ultra Clean Near-Zero RNG Trucks at Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean 1Q EPS 66c; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 14/05/2018 – Rubric Capital Buys New 2% Position in Ultra Clean; 23/05/2018 – UCT to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference and the Cowen Annual Technology Conference; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q Rev $280M-$300M; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1% Position in Ultra Clean; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCTT)

Analysts await Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 67.27% or $0.37 from last year’s $0.55 per share. UCTT’s profit will be $7.08M for 20.88 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

