Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT) Reaches $15.09 After 9.00% Down Move; Par Capital Management Boosted Groupon (GRPN) Holding

Par Capital Management Inc increased Groupon Inc (GRPN) stake by 10.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Par Capital Management Inc acquired 5.03 million shares as Groupon Inc (GRPN)’s stock declined 1.42%. The Par Capital Management Inc holds 54.65 million shares with $193.99M value, up from 49.62M last quarter. Groupon Inc now has $2.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.52. About 2.33 million shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 31.83% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q REV. $626.5M, EST. $603.9M; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6.50 FROM $6.00; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. $0; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CEO SAYS GIFTCLOUD WILL HELP CREATE LOYALTY PROGRAMS; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Board Approves $300M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 01/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.75 FROM $5.50

The stock of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.13% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $15.09. About 510,630 shares traded or 26.81% up from the average. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has declined 23.50% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.93% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Ultra Clean; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1% Position in Ultra Clean; 14/05/2018 – Rubric Capital Buys New 2% Position in Ultra Clean; 08/05/2018 – Trucking Firms Deploy Ultra Clean Near-Zero RNG Trucks at Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles; 07/05/2018 – Hood River Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in Ultra Clean; 30/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCTT)The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $593.36M company. It was reported on Jul, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $13.73 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:UCTT worth $53.40M less.

More notable recent Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 22, 2019 : FOLD, FAST, IQ, GRPN, PBCT, FISV – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Groupon: Right Story, Wrong Price – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 11, 2019 : TRUE, VICI, QQQ, FOLD, LXP, GRPN, AAL, ABEV, AVP, CLDR, QD, CZR – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Groupon to Webcast Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shareholders Are Down 42% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 30.23M shares. Jane Street Gp holds 0% or 20,112 shares. Whittier Tru invested in 0% or 173 shares. Freshford Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 3.96M shares or 2.7% of all its holdings. Tower Ltd Com (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 1,100 shares. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 990,820 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 437,900 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 398,799 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Quinn Opportunity Lc holds 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) or 12,659 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Japan-based Nomura has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 75,017 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 5.76 million shares in its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Groupon had 7 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”.

Par Capital Management Inc decreased Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) stake by 150,000 shares to 557,779 valued at $8.22 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) stake by 50,000 shares and now owns 12.07M shares. International Game Technolog was reduced too.

More notable recent Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Business Growth Power Ultra Clean Holdings’s (NASDAQ:UCTT) Share Price Gain of 148%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Ultra Clean To Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ultra Clean Holdings had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, March 11 by Craig Hallum. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The stock of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) earned “Hold” rating by Craig Hallum on Friday, February 22.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $283,185 activity. Another trade for 21,000 shares valued at $283,185 was made by GRANGER CLARENCE L on Thursday, May 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 32.26 million shares or 0.77% less from 32.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 377 were accumulated by Shelton Capital. United Automobile Association invested in 74,276 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 58,853 shares in its portfolio. 4,616 were accumulated by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Bb&T reported 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Moreover, Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) for 18,600 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.01% or 60,184 shares in its portfolio. Sei reported 43,883 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Ptnrs stated it has 10,365 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) for 113,955 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has invested 0.18% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) for 30,900 shares.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, makes, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment and equipment industry divisions primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company has market cap of $593.36 million. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products. It has a 47.14 P/E ratio. The firm also provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning sub-systems; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, which are support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; and top-plate assemblies.