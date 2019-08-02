Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT) Is At $14.17 Formed Wedge; The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Sage Group The PLC (LON:SGE), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sage Group The PLC had 13 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) rating on Monday, May 20. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and GBX 730 target. UBS maintained The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) on Monday, May 20 with “Sell” rating. Deutsche Bank downgraded it to “Sell” rating and GBX 650 target in Friday, June 7 report. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and GBX 580 target in Monday, July 8 report. See The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 650.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 570.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 570.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 650.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 550.00 New Target: GBX 580.00 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 505.00 New Target: GBX 650.00 Downgrade

20/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 620.00 New Target: GBX 730.00 Maintain

20/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 520.00 New Target: GBX 570.00 Maintain

20/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 680.00 Maintain

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT) formed wedge up with $15.45 target or 9.00% above today’s $14.17 share price. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT) has $557.37M valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.17. About 172,596 shares traded. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has risen 9.45% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.45% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCTT); 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 08/05/2018 – Trucking Firms Deploy Ultra Clean Near-Zero RNG Trucks at Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int

Among 2 analysts covering Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ultra Clean Holdings has $15 highest and $13 lowest target. $14’s average target is -1.20% below currents $14.17 stock price. Ultra Clean Holdings had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Craig Hallum upgraded the shares of UCTT in report on Monday, March 11 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Friday, February 22. Craig Hallum downgraded the shares of UCTT in report on Friday, February 22 to “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 32.26 million shares or 0.77% less from 32.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Capital Limited Partnership owns 47,450 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica Retail Bank owns 38,872 shares. 475,380 are held by Thb Asset Management. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) or 180 shares. Moreover, Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 12,530 shares. Bb&T Ltd Co stated it has 11,500 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 736,666 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 203,000 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) for 18,604 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.06% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) or 1.50 million shares. Prudential Fin has invested 0.01% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0% or 15,503 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company reported 10,046 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 164,602 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $283,185 activity. $283,185 worth of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) was bought by GRANGER CLARENCE L on Thursday, May 9.

The Sage Group plc engages in the development and distribution of business management software and related services and products for small and medium sized businesses. The company has market cap of 7.87 billion GBP. It offers software and services for accounting and payroll, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, and payments. It has a 25.22 P/E ratio. The firm serves business owners, book keepers, and finance directors.