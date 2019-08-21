Ultra Clean Hldgs (UCTT) Shares Rose While State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Decreased Its Stake; Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose While Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 35,590 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, down from 38,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $524.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $183.81. About 9.10M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/04/2018 – Democratic campaign used Facebook data too; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Between fake news and data harvesting, Facebook has no way to win; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS MONETIZATION FEATURES FOR CREATORS INCLUDE ONE THAT HELPS ADVERTISERS AND CREATORS CONNECT FOR BRANDED CONTENT OPPORTUNITIES; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Zuckerberg says his data was exploited in Facebook scandal, too; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK UPDATES PRIVACY TOOLS, TO ALLOW USERS TO DELETE DATA; 16/05/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Tesla’s 13F Season Takeaway (Video); 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK DIRECTOR DESMOND-HELLMAN SAYS ZUCKERBERG, SANDBERG ‘ARE INSTRUMENTAL’ TO COMPANY’S FUTURE; 08/05/2018 – TransMedia Group Retained By ‘TraceFree’ The First Completely Anonymous And Secure Browser That Allows Users To Control Their Private Info On Sites Like Facebook And Google; 18/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Vietnam set to tighten clamps on Facebook and Google, threatening dissidents; 27/03/2018 – Daily Trust: BREAKING: EU gives Facebook 2 weeks to answer data scanda

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc (UCTT) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.20% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.53 million, down from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $482.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $12.19. About 180,515 shares traded. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has risen 9.45% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.45% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 30/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q EPS 50c-EPS 59c; 23/05/2018 – UCT to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference and the Cowen Annual Technology Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCTT); 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Ultra Clean; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1% Position in Ultra Clean; 07/05/2018 – Hood River Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in Ultra Clean; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean 1Q EPS 66c

More notable recent Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ultra Clean Holding: ‘Clean’ After The Dip? – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fresh Data-Based Insight On Ultra Clean Holdings – Seeking Alpha” published on November 06, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Acquires Dynamic Manufacturing Solutions – StreetInsider.com” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Ultra Clean Announces Organizational Changes to Advance Corporate Growth Strategy – PR Newswire” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials, Lam Research stocks rise after Needham starts coverage at buy – MarketWatch” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold UCTT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 32.26 million shares or 0.77% less from 32.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 8,100 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 16,665 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 203,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 19,813 are owned by Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company. Citigroup has 0% invested in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Hsbc Holding Pcl invested in 0% or 10,046 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 13,150 shares. Illinois-based Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc has invested 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Thb Asset stated it has 475,380 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Westfield Capital Mngmt Lp holds 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) or 47,450 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). First Hawaiian Bancorp owns 84 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stifel Fin has invested 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 4,616 shares.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 115,172 shares to 690,000 shares, valued at $170.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 44,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $283,185 activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cramer Sees More Downside For The Market – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) accused in a lawsuit of failing to warn users about the dangers of its single sign-on – Live Trading News” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Invs Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Boston Family Office Lc has 0.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,085 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Commerce owns 259,197 shares. Trust Department Mb Bank N A stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Virtu Financial Ltd Company holds 0.07% or 7,171 shares. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Limited Com has invested 0.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). M&T Bancorp accumulated 415,691 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.41% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Shell Asset Mgmt reported 233,652 shares stake. Moreover, Ativo Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.96% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Leonard Green & Prtnrs Lp has invested 0.95% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Manhattan Communications has 54,804 shares. Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & invested in 60,400 shares. 1.08M were reported by Mackenzie Fincl. Peak Asset Lc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.69 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.