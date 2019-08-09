Ultra Clean Hldgs (UCTT) Shareholder Lyon Street Capital Has Trimmed Stake as Stock Value Rose; As Adobe (ADBE) Market Valuation Rose, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Trimmed by $1.27 Million Its Stake

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 76.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 4,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 1,448 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $386,000, down from 6,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $295.62. About 912,622 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc (UCTT) by 78.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 228,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.20% . The hedge fund held 63,829 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $661,000, down from 292,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $524.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.42% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $12.96. About 165,864 shares traded. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has risen 9.45% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.45% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean 1Q EPS 66c; 23/05/2018 – UCT to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference and the Cowen Annual Technology Conference; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCTT); 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q Rev $280M-$300M; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1% Position in Ultra Clean; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Ultra Clean; 30/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Rubric Capital Buys New 2% Position in Ultra Clean

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $283,185 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold UCTT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 32.26 million shares or 0.77% less from 32.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 43,883 are held by Sei Co. Pinnacle Assocs accumulated 399,958 shares or 0.09% of the stock. The Illinois-based Allstate Corp has invested 0.01% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 13,390 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 0.01% stake. Invesco has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has invested 0.18% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Comerica Bancorporation owns 0% invested in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) for 38,872 shares. Moreover, Parametric Port Associate Lc has 0% invested in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Hsbc Pcl reported 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Prudential Financial Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 60,184 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Jump Trading Limited Liability accumulated 0.06% or 18,600 shares.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 32,067 shares to 513,134 shares, valued at $98.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 41,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 377,867 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Trust Series 1 (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.05M were accumulated by Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc. Diligent Investors Ltd Llc accumulated 6,971 shares. 127,954 were accumulated by Alexandria Cap Llc. Washington-based Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.5% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 8,282 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0.5% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Northstar Gru Incorporated has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Mar Vista Investment Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.4% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 200,570 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh reported 1,448 shares. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa has invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Prudential Public Ltd stated it has 7,221 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,993 shares. Third Point Ltd invested in 900,000 shares or 2.67% of the stock. Oakworth Capital reported 263 shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $795.69M for 46.48 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.