Ultra Clean Hldgs (UCTT) Market Valuation Rose While Lyon Street Capital Has Lowered Holding by $2.29 Million; Signalpoint Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Yy Ads Repcom Cla (YY) by $407,696 as Stock Value Declined

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla (YY) by 44.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc sold 4,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 6,193 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 11,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $55.15. About 486,955 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc (UCTT) by 78.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 228,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.20% . The hedge fund held 63,829 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $661,000, down from 292,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $481.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.17. About 85,010 shares traded. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has risen 9.45% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.45% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q EPS 50c-EPS 59c; 23/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q Rev $280M-$300M; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Ultra Clean; 07/05/2018 – Hood River Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in Ultra Clean; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCTT); 23/05/2018 – UCT to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference and the Cowen Annual Technology Conference; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean 1Q EPS 66c; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1% Position in Ultra Clean; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold UCTT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 32.26 million shares or 0.77% less from 32.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Management accumulated 208,910 shares or 0% of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Company Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.14% or 1.88 million shares. Thb Asset holds 475,380 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability holds 11,006 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 1.27 million shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments Commerce reported 43,883 shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp owns 720 shares. Comerica Bancshares holds 0% or 38,872 shares in its portfolio. Us Bankshares De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Boothbay Fund holds 15,814 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 20,500 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Savings Bank invested in 84 shares. Advisory Serv Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,992 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 39,143 shares stake.

