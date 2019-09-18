Ultra Clean Hldgs (UCTT) Holder Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Cut Stake by $1.97 Million; Ccm Investment Advisers Increased Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Position by $394,834

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc (UCTT) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 151,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.20% . The institutional investor held 964,704 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.43 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $637.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.13. About 128,751 shares traded. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has risen 9.45% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.45% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1% Position in Ultra Clean; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q EPS 50c-EPS 59c; 14/05/2018 – Rubric Capital Buys New 2% Position in Ultra Clean; 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCTT); 30/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – UCT to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference and the Cowen Annual Technology Conference; 23/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Hood River Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in Ultra Clean; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q Rev $280M-$300M

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 2,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 78,582 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.79M, up from 75,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $139.22. About 370,045 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net $1.24B

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Bank increases its line of credit – Pittsburgh Business Times” on September 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Wells Fargo rebound comes amid Citizens slide. Here’s who dominates Philadelphia’s banking scene. – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Be Sure To Check Out The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “PNC Announces Redemption Of 2.400 Percent Senior Bank Notes Due October 18, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Compton Inc Ri owns 6,460 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Buckhead Cap Management Limited holds 0.89% or 21,522 shares. Trustmark Bankshares Tru Department holds 0% or 350 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 1,154 shares. Pure Fincl Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 4,000 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.29% stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited reported 7,849 shares. Brookstone Capital Mgmt holds 2,134 shares. Cwm Lc stated it has 1,463 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubic Asset Llc invested 2.46% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.04% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Hollow Brook Wealth Management Limited Liability Co owns 0.19% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 1,500 shares. S&Co Inc holds 0.04% or 2,600 shares. Moreover, Capital International Ca has 0.46% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 14,200 shares. Moreover, Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0.01% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 6,353 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $124,380 activity.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81B and $594.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 1,133 shares to 14,134 shares, valued at $15.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 51,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,232 shares, and cut its stake in Scansource Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC).

More notable recent Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ultra Clean Holdings Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Ultra Clean To Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT) CEO Jim Scholhamer on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Ultra Clean Announces Organizational Changes to Advance Corporate Growth Strategy – PR Newswire” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks to Buy & Avoid If Trump Slaps Import Tariffs – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 05, 2018.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $928.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 64,890 shares to 153,674 shares, valued at $8.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 80,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $283,185 activity.

Analysts await Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 46.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.3 per share. UCTT’s profit will be $6.33M for 25.20 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold UCTT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 30.80 million shares or 4.51% less from 32.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 203,000 shares. Northern Corporation reported 471,883 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) or 517,419 shares. Teton Advisors stated it has 0.21% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) for 378,140 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 61,015 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 0.03% or 40,770 shares. Pinnacle Assocs, New York-based fund reported 365,844 shares. Swiss Natl Bank invested in 72,600 shares. Paradigm Ny owns 1.11M shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 117,515 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street Corp stated it has 1.31M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) for 3.29M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) for 14,700 shares.