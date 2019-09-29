Ultra Clean Hldgs (UCTT) Holder Lyon Street Capital Trimmed Its Holding by $348,777; Shareholder Shelton Capital Management Increased Neogen (NEOG) Position

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Neogen Corp (NEOG) by 1642.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 4,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.86% . The institutional investor held 5,176 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $321,000, up from 297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Neogen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $65.23. About 265,589 shares traded or 16.53% up from the average. Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) has declined 10.77% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical NEOG News: 06/04/2018 – Hagedorn named Neogen VP of food safety operations

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc (UCTT) by 42.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 26,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.20% . The hedge fund held 37,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $515,000, down from 63,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $573.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.80% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $14.49. About 454,285 shares traded or 20.46% up from the average. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has risen 9.45% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.45% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 30/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCTT); 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean 1Q EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q Rev $280M-$300M; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1% Position in Ultra Clean; 23/05/2018 – UCT to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference and the Cowen Annual Technology Conference; 14/05/2018 – Rubric Capital Buys New 2% Position in Ultra Clean; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q EPS 50c-EPS 59c; 23/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel

More notable recent Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 26, 2019 : CCL, INFO, MKC, FDS, CRON, NEOG, CONN, CUK, ORN, ONTX – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (PSCH)? – Nasdaq” published on February 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Neogen partners with IGS to enhance Igenity® Beef Profile – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 4,299 shares to 24,589 shares, valued at $26.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold NEOG shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 46.62 million shares or 0.27% more from 46.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Tru Na holds 51,154 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Tompkins invested in 0% or 369 shares. Rodgers Brothers, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,465 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 78,941 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% or 5.37M shares. Swiss Savings Bank holds 96,866 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.06% stake. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 0% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) or 7,043 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Huntington Fincl Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Moreover, Ftb Advisors has 0% invested in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.39% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold UCTT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 30.80 million shares or 4.51% less from 32.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenwood Cap Associates Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 12,550 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 6,275 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Smith Graham Invest Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 1.45% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 152,294 shares. Next Fin Group Inc, Texas-based fund reported 7,400 shares. Moreover, Natl Bank Of New York Mellon has 0% invested in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) for 574,298 shares. 517,419 were reported by Geode Cap Management Ltd Com. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 39,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Financial Ltd holds 15,476 shares. Vanguard Group reported 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Stifel Financial Corporation has 13,483 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt owns 230,840 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.04% or 203,000 shares.

Lyon Street Capital Llc, which manages about $432.26 million and $58.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,171 shares to 8,500 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 801 shares, and has risen its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

Analysts await Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 46.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.3 per share. UCTT’s profit will be $6.33 million for 22.64 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.81% negative EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $283,185 activity.

More notable recent Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ultra Clean Holding: ‘Clean’ After The Dip? – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Vijayan Chinnasami Joins Ultra Clean Technology as Chief Operating Officer – PRNewswire” published on March 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Ultra Clean Holdings Announces Launch of Public Offering of Common Stock – PR Newswire” on January 29, 2018. More interesting news about Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fresh Data-Based Insight On Ultra Clean Holdings – Seeking Alpha” published on November 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks.com featured highlights: Applied Materials, Vale S.A., Meta Financial Group, Ultra Clean Holdings and Teck Resources – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 12, 2017.