Ultra Clean Hldgs (UCTT) Holder Lyon Street Capital Lowered Position by $2.29 Million as Valuation Rose; Lincoln National Stake in Boeing Co (BA) Has Upped as Stock Value Declined

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc (UCTT) by 78.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 228,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.20% . The hedge fund held 63,829 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $661,000, down from 292,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.79. About 178,700 shares traded. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has risen 9.45% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.45% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 08/05/2018 – Trucking Firms Deploy Ultra Clean Near-Zero RNG Trucks at Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles; 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCTT); 23/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Conference May 30

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 1,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,461 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 6,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $332.94. About 2.68 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Dow falls more than 100 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 08/03/2018 – flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 16/04/2018 – Boeing 787’s Range Capped by FAA Following Latest Rolls Glitch; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER ARE GETTING CLOSER TO A DEAL: BRAZIL MINISTER; 18/04/2018 – KOREAN AIR PLANS TO CHECK FAN BLADES OF ITS ENTIRE BOEING 737 FLEET BY NOV – COMPANY OFFICIAL; 18/05/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Boeing 737 crashes after taking off from Havana; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair Holdings Exercises 25 Boeing-Max-200 Options; 10/05/2018 – SPACEX ABORTS PLANNED LAUNCH OF ITS UPDATED VERSION OF FALCON 9 ROCKET FROM KENNEDY SPACE CENTER IN FLORIDA -LIVE WEBCAST; 11/04/2018 – Zimbabwe government buys Boeing planes, leases them to new airline

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “COMAC pushes back C919 certification target – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Another 737 MAX hearing on Capitol Hill – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Former Delta Air Lines Safety Chief Sworn In To Lead FAA – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing’s $5B Charge Confirms My ‘End-Game’ Call; Buy – Chewy, CrowdStrike, Texas Instruments – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing May Need to Raise More Debt: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.36 million are held by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada. Moreover, Grimes has 0.87% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 29,208 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Washington Trust Co reported 106,651 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 17,997 shares stake. Highlander Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.75% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Argi Invest Lc owns 2,796 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Lc has invested 0.54% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ironwood Fincl Lc owns 0.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 99 shares. Madison Holding invested in 3,412 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated, a Iowa-based fund reported 1.07 million shares. Hodges Mngmt stated it has 27,427 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Archford Strategies Llc reported 8,952 shares stake. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) has 0.72% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.09% or 7,296 shares.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity by 18,950 shares to 8,168 shares, valued at $245,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 56,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,718 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYW).

More notable recent Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “M&A wrap: Riverside, TA Associates, Genstar, OEP, Clearlake, Ridgemont – Mergers & Acquisitions” on April 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: CHGG, LRCX, UCTT – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Ernest E. Maddock to Join UCT Board of Directors – PR Newswire” on June 01, 2018. More interesting news about Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Ultra Clean Announces Organizational Changes to Advance Corporate Growth Strategy – PR Newswire” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ultra Clean Holdings Announces Launch of Public Offering of Common Stock – PR Newswire” with publication date: January 29, 2018.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $283,185 activity.