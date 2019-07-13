Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Stake Maintained by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc; As Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Stock Value Rose, Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Increased Holding

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) by 158.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 2,156 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 3,518 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 1,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.50B market cap company. It closed at $331.36 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 08/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at American Payroll Association’s 36th Annual Congress; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group: Felicia Alvaro to Succeed as New CFO; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.13; 22/03/2018 – Ultimate Software VP of HR Wins Excellence Award; 10/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at UNLEASH America; 13/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Brings Mercer | Sirota Employee Engagement Benchmarking to UltiPro Customers; 04/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Vista Equity Adds Dropbox, Exits Ultimate Software: 13F; 07/03/2018 – One of the World’s Largest Gypsum Board Producers Uses UltiPro to Addresses Global Manufacturing Challenges

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 131,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.13 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.11 million, up from 4.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $168.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.63. About 860,456 shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 15.25% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 25/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at HSBC GEMs Conference Jun 4; 17/04/2018 – SHELL RDSb.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2640P FROM 2575P; 17/05/2018 – HSBC Security Services: Early Repurchase(s); 28/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Argentina agrees to $1 billion, 18-month repo deal with HSBC; 30/05/2018 – TRADESHIFT SAYS ADDITIONAL PARTICIPATION FROM HSBC, H14, GP BULLHOUND, AND GRAY SWAN, A NEW VENTURE COMPANY ESTABLISHED BY CO’S FOUNDERS; 18/05/2018 – FFP SA FFPP.PA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 116 EUROS FROM 114 EUROS; 24/05/2018 – NCLAT ADJOURNS HEARING ON RCOM PLEA ON ASSETS SALE IN HSBC CASE; 15/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: British bank HSBC to disclose 59 percent gender pay gap; 27/03/2018 – HSBC Said to Freeze Account Tied to $500 Million Angolan Fraud; 04/04/2018 – HSBC Sanctions, AML Probes Linger Despite DPA Expiration

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackline Inc by 66,500 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) by 340,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 498,087 shares, and cut its stake in Triton Intl Ltd.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $51.58 million activity. Swick Gregory sold $987,351 worth of stock. The insider FITZPATRICK JAMES A JR sold $176,290. The insider SCHERR MARC D sold 66,758 shares worth $22.14 million. 5,495 The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) shares with value of $1.82M were sold by Rogers Adam. Phenicie John C also sold $1.66M worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) on Thursday, February 7. $23.49M worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) was sold by SCHERR SCOTT on Friday, February 8.