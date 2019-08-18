Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Shares Were Volatile While Conestoga Capital Advisors Lowered Position by $2.14 Million; Mylan N V (MYL) Position Held by Ion Asset Management Ltd

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 257.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 965,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 1.34M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.00M, up from 375,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.22% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $18.53. About 5.36M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 25/04/2018 – GLAXO SEES FY ADJ EPS GROWTH 4-7% CER IF NO ADVAIR GENERIC; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN GETS INVESTIGATIVE DEMAND FROM DOJ OVER TAA COMPLIANCE; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: Advair Introduction Subject to no Substitutable Generic Competitor; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN SAYS IN FILING IT IS COOPERATING WITH DOJ DEMAND; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – COMPANIES EXPECT TO RECEIVE A DECISION FROM EMA IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 14/05/2018 – Mylan Critic Blumenthal Asks FDA to End `Urgent’ EpiPen Shortage; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mylan Inc.’s Proposed Sr Nts ‘BBB-‘; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN SAYS WILL BE SUBMITTING AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR MELOXICAM; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds Mylan, Exits Allergan; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN ACQUIRED RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS ON MELOXICAM

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) by 52.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,490 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 5,962 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, down from 12,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $0 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group : Mitch Dauerman to Step Down, Focus on Investor Relations, Strategic Initiatives; 28/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Brings Mercer l Sirota Employee Engagement Benchmarking to UltiPro Customers; 08/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at American Payroll Association’s 36th Annual Congress; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group 1Q EPS 67c; 14/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Ultimate Software VP of HR Wins Excellence Award; 10/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at UNLEASH America; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.13

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0% in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL). Gulf Interest Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 0.06% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold ULTI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 15.70% less from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Llc reported 6,654 shares stake. Strs Ohio reported 967 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs invested in 299 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 29,079 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust owns 113 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 5,962 were accumulated by Conestoga Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 12,304 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 2,671 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Com reported 2,121 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Assetmark Inc accumulated 0% or 1 shares. Tompkins Fin Corporation accumulated 232 shares. Moreover, Gamco Invsts Et Al has 0.06% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 24,475 shares. California-based Wells Fargo And Com Mn has invested 0.02% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI).

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $3.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Hydraulics Corp (NASDAQ:SNHY) by 10,532 shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $69.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2,051 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Esco Technologies Inc (NYSE:ESE).