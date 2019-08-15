Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Shareholder Stephens Investment Management Group Cut Position as Market Value Were Volatile; Heronetta Management LP Raised Its Suncor Energy New (SU) Stake by $344,000

Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 85,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, up from 77,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $27.61. About 2.54 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) by 20.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 45,228 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 170,845 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.40 million, down from 216,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $0 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $276.8M, EST. $270.9M; 12/04/2018 – Los Angeles Dodgers Enlists Ultimate Software’s UltiPro to Help Resolve Complex Payroll, HR Challenges; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $267M TO $269M, EST. $267.2M; 16/05/2018 – Growing Non-Profit Healthcare Provider Uses UltiPro Perception to Build Trust, Support Employee Success; 07/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 One of the World’s Largest Gypsum Board Producers Uses UltiPro to Addresses Global Manufacturing Challenges; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group 1Q Rev $276.8M; 07/03/2018 – One of the World’s Largest Gypsum Board Producers Uses UltiPro to Addresses Global Manufacturing Challenges; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group: Felicia Alvaro to Succeed as New CFO

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alberta again eases oil output curtailments – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Dividend Investors: These Canadian Energy Stocks Are U.S. Favourites – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Suncor Energy declares dividend NYSE:SU – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Suncor Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Heronetta Management Lp, which manages about $372.94M and $180.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 30,400 shares to 61,900 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Ultimate Software Ranks #3 on Best Workplaces in Canada 2019 List – Business Wire” on May 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ultimate Software (ULTI) Merger Class Action Lawsuit: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Filing of Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against the Ultimate Software Group, Inc. Concerning Its Proposed Merger With Hellman & Friedman â€“ ULTI – GlobeNewswire” published on April 15, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “‘Go-shop’ period ends for $11B Ultimate Software acquisition deal – South Florida Business Journal” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Ultimate Software Going Private in $11 Billion Buyout – Motley Fool” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Jul 17, 2019 – Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC Buys SPDR Gold Trust, SPDR Select Sector Fund – Technology, SPDR Select Sector Fund – Consumer Discretionary, Sells The Ultimate Software Group Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Baidu Inc – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08 billion and $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2,958 shares to 44,967 shares, valued at $7.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I by 8,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 844,971 shares, and has risen its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).