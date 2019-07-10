Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Shareholder Sit Investment Associates Has Lowered Its Holding; Equinix (EQIX) Holder Riverpark Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding as Stock Value Rose

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) by 56.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 10,715 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 8,195 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 18,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.50B market cap company. It closed at $331.36 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 29/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 20/04/2018 – Canadian Industrial Equipment Dealer Uses UltiPro Reporting to Improve Payroll Processes, Support Business Continuity Planning; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ultimate Software Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTI); 13/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Brings Mercer | Sirota Employee Engagement Benchmarking to UltiPro Customers; 29/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for June 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group: Felicia Alvaro to Succeed as New CFO; 22/03/2018 – Ultimate Software VP of HR Wins Excellence Award; 13/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Brings Mercer l Sirota Employee Engagement Benchmarking to UltiPro Customers; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group 1Q EPS 67c

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 42.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold 19,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,603 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06M, down from 46,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $5.51 during the last trading session, reaching $527.01. About 209,482 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa holds 0.12% or 67,406 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 11,924 shares. Nomura Asset stated it has 0.06% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Pnc Finance Serv Incorporated holds 15,160 shares. 12,308 were accumulated by Putnam Investments Ltd. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 31,306 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Eaton Vance holds 1,349 shares. 13,041 are held by Middleton & Ma. Toth Financial Advisory reported 0% stake. Schroder Invest Mngmt stated it has 28,469 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.16% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Global Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 2,100 shares. Bokf Na has 0.02% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Wedge Cap Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc has invested 0.19% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Bowling Ltd Liability reported 2,189 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $6.89 million activity. Campbell Michael Earl also sold $366,798 worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Tuesday, January 15. 5,648 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares with value of $2.15M were sold by Meyers Charles J. Shares for $1.47 million were sold by STROHMEYER KARL on Tuesday, January 15. $1.06 million worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) was sold by TAYLOR KEITH D on Tuesday, January 15. Schwartz Eric sold $1.35 million worth of stock or 3,551 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold ULTI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 15.70% less from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc owns 12,191 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 5,693 shares. 20,877 are owned by Comerica Savings Bank. Jet Capital Investors Limited Partnership invested in 9.37% or 139,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,171 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Carroll Fin Associates has invested 0% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Fort Lp has 329 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Etrade Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Macquarie Grp has 7,282 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Captrust Financial has invested 0% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Prudential Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.01% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Brinker reported 0.04% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). 6,654 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd. Td Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 39,761 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $51.58 million activity. SCHERR MARC D sold $22.14 million worth of stock or 66,758 shares. The insider FITZPATRICK JAMES A JR sold $176,290. 5,495 shares were sold by Rogers Adam, worth $1.82 million. Swick Gregory sold 2,974 shares worth $987,351. 70,809 The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) shares with value of $23.49 million were sold by SCHERR SCOTT. Alvaro Felicia sold 3,929 shares worth $1.30 million.