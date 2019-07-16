Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Shareholder Eagle Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake by $80.76 Million as Share Price Were Volatile; As Logitech Intl S A (LOGI) Stock Price Rose, Columbus Circle Investors Raised by $4.61 Million Its Stake

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 244,721 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 150,611 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.72M, down from 395,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.50 billion market cap company. It closed at $331.36 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 16/05/2018 – Growing Non-Profit Healthcare Provider Uses UltiPro Perception to Build Trust, Support Employee Success; 14/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group 1Q EPS 67c; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group Sees 2Q Rev $267M-$269M; 12/04/2018 – Los Angeles Dodgers Enlists Ultimate Software’s UltiPro to Help Resolve Complex Payroll, HR Challenges; 22/03/2018 – Ultimate Software VP of HR Wins Excellence Award; 29/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 27/04/2018 – Ultimate Software Ranked #2 on Best Workplaces in Canada List; 08/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at American Payroll Association’s 36th Annual Congress; 15/05/2018 – Vista Equity Adds Dropbox, Exits Ultimate Software: 13F

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Logitech Intl S A (LOGI) by 46.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 118,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 371,145 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.60M, up from 252,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Logitech Intl S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $39.48. About 82,578 shares traded. Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has declined 5.64% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGI News: 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH FY NET INCOME $208.5M; 27/03/2018 – Announcing Logitech Crayon for iPad, Designed for Student Creativity in the Classroom; 02/05/2018 – Logitech 4Q EPS 20c; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH SEES FY ADJ. OPER INCOME $310M TO $320M; 06/03/2018 – Logitech CEO says big acquisitions unlikely as it targets sustained growth; 05/03/2018 – Logitech Reaffirms FY18 Non-GAAP Operating Income $270M-$280M; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH FY SALES $2.57B, EST. $2.53B; 21/05/2018 – Logitech Files Annual Report on Form 10-K; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA LOGN.S – SEES $310 MLN TO $320 MLN IN NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME FOR 2019

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 178,022 shares to 2.56 million shares, valued at $57.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cl A by 33,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold ULTI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 15.70% less from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp Lc reported 0% stake. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 967 shares. Swiss National Bank reported 54,126 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 52,707 shares stake. Etrade Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 1,157 shares. M&T Comml Bank invested in 1,564 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Inv Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.01% or 8,863 shares. Aqr reported 0.01% stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 3,361 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd has invested 0.09% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Water Island Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.95% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Bessemer has invested 0.04% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 258 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $51.58 million activity. $1.30 million worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) shares were sold by Alvaro Felicia. $23.49 million worth of stock was sold by SCHERR SCOTT on Friday, February 8. FITZPATRICK JAMES A JR also sold $176,290 worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $1.82M were sold by Rogers Adam on Friday, February 8. The insider Swick Gregory sold 2,974 shares worth $987,351. The insider SCHERR MARC D sold $22.14M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold LOGI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 50.01 million shares or 11.78% less from 56.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 6.62M shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 20,636 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Limited Co holds 5,889 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Company reported 8,960 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has 511,663 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.09% invested in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Fort Limited Partnership reported 20,670 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 68,310 were accumulated by Fil Ltd. Credit Agricole S A holds 1.15 million shares. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Limited Liability Com reported 0.05% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Raymond James And stated it has 0% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Citigroup reported 210,210 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs accumulated 0.02% or 4,200 shares. Raymond James Fin Serv Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).