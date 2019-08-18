Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Shareholder Ameritas Investment Partners Lowered Holding by $808,170; Cortland Advisers Position In Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Was Boosted

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14M, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $66.59. About 783,215 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) by 20.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 2,449 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 9,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06M, down from 11,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $0 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 07/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Growing Non-Profit Healthcare Provider Uses UltiPro Perception to Build Trust, Support Employee Success; 29/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for June 2018; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE NAMES FELICIA ALVARO CFO; 26/04/2018 – Ultimate Software Ranked #4 Company for HR Worldwide by Workforce Magazine; 05/04/2018 – Am Law 200 Firm Uses UltiPro to Underscore Commitment to Diversity; 10/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at UNLEASH America; 29/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 08/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at American Payroll Association’s 36th Annual Congress; 12/04/2018 – Los Angeles Dodgers Enlists Ultimate Software’s UltiPro to Help Resolve Complex Payroll, HR Challenges

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Cap Ptnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 0.27% or 15,619 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Llc invested 0.06% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). United Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Llc holds 212,274 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. The New York-based Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Florida-based Raymond James Assocs has invested 0.08% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Harvest Fund Ltd Liability Company reported 4.00M shares. Cv Starr & Tru has invested 5.2% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Liability Company Dc holds 4,190 shares. The Rhode Island-based Coastline Trust Company has invested 0.2% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Hl Ser Ltd Liability Corp holds 5,364 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Midwest Fincl Bank Tru Division has 0.07% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 8,025 shares. Salient Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.27 million shares or 1.8% of its portfolio. Leavell Management reported 89,527 shares. Fdx Advsrs reported 48,199 shares. Fiduciary reported 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold ULTI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 15.70% less from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Services holds 0% or 24 shares. Glazer Limited Liability Corporation owns 238,548 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Com reported 0.01% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Kepos Capital Limited Partnership reported 3,373 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.11% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) or 21,510 shares. Blair William Co Il accumulated 311,253 shares. Moreover, Pointstate Capital Limited Partnership has 0.1% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 15,000 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 6,654 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Cwm Limited Liability has 2 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 105 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 8,500 shares. Harvest Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.45% or 3,000 shares. Shell Asset reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Laurion Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 1,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company reported 1,547 shares stake.