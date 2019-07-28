Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Holder Motley Fool Wealth Management Trimmed Position; Bp Plc (BP) Holder Bbr Partners Has Boosted Its Position by $301,000

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 10.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 76,700 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 69,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.98. About 9.89M shares traded or 76.95% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 10/04/2018 – BP BATTERY FOR PROJECT SUPPLIED BY TESLA; 21/05/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE -BP back on its feet but CEO senses no respite; 10/05/2018 – BP TURKEY LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES IN BIOJET, RENEWABLES; 29/03/2018 – BARCLAYS WILL RESULT IN FORMA NEGATIVE IMPACT CET1 OF ABT 45 BP; 16/04/2018 – BP CEO BOB DUDLEY SPEAKS ON CARBON PRICING IN LONDON; 24/04/2018 – BP IS RESHAPING PORTFOLIO TOWARD GAS, LOOKS AT U.S., RUSSIA; 05/03/2018 – BP Exec: Technology Could Drive 30% Cost Savings — CERAWeek Market Talk; 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: Exclusive: Essar Oil picks Trafigura, BP for $1 billion oil-backed loan; 10/04/2018 – BP to Drill Two New North Sea Fields; Expected to Come on Stream 2020; 26/04/2018 – HELGE LUND TO BE NEW BP CHAIRMAN

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 2,482 shares as the company's stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 62,507 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64M, down from 64,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $10.50B market cap company. It closed at $331.36 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $51.58 million activity. $1.66M worth of stock was sold by Phenicie John C on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $1.30M were sold by Alvaro Felicia on Friday, February 8. FITZPATRICK JAMES A JR had sold 531 shares worth $176,290. Rogers Adam also sold $1.82 million worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) shares. 2,974 shares valued at $987,351 were sold by Swick Gregory on Friday, February 8. $22.14 million worth of stock was sold by SCHERR MARC D on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold ULTI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 15.70% less from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 405,635 shares. Cidel Asset accumulated 636 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 51,624 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ubs Oconnor stated it has 102,061 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dupont Cap Management Corp reported 0.12% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Alpine Associate Mgmt reported 3.82% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Loomis Sayles And Co Limited Partnership has 58,155 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Com accumulated 2,671 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com reported 0.06% stake. Kepos Lp owns 3,373 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Financial reported 130,447 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Qs Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 300 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc owns 0.11% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 16,847 shares. Capstone Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.11% or 35,592 shares. Smithfield has invested 0% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI).

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 73,125 shares to 608,212 shares, valued at $49.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 35,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 322,867 shares, and has risen its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

