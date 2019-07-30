Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Holder Motley Fool Asset Management Has Lowered Holding; Tegean Capital Management Has Lifted Its Micron Technology (Call) (MU) Holding by $2.05 Million as Market Value Declined

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (MU) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.27M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $46.79. About 9.16 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) by 53.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 24,450 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, down from 45,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.50B market cap company. It closed at $331.36 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 08/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Named to Canada’s 50 Best Workplaces for Women List; 16/05/2018 – Growing Non-Profit Healthcare Provider Uses UltiPro Perception to Build Trust, Support Employee Success; 08/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at American Payroll Association’s 36th Annual Congress; 12/04/2018 – Los Angeles Dodgers Enlists Ultimate Software’s UltiPro to Help Resolve Complex Payroll, HR Challenges; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group: Felicia Alvaro to Succeed as New CFO; 14/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE NAMES FELICIA ALVARO CFO; 13/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Brings Mercer | Sirota Employee Engagement Benchmarking to UltiPro Customers; 28/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Brings Mercer l Sirota Employee Engagement Benchmarking to UltiPro Customers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,750 are owned by Gofen Glossberg Ltd Co Il. Covington Cap Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 16,510 shares. Miracle Mile Llc reported 28,975 shares stake. Nomura Asset Management has 0.15% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 359,459 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 100,000 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 93,425 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.23% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Palisade Management Ltd Liability Co Nj holds 15,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, State Street has 0.15% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 47.97M shares. Glenview Commercial Bank Tru Dept has 0.44% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 24,900 shares. Davenport Ltd Liability Corp owns 10,683 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cutter & Brokerage Incorporated reported 19,128 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.58% or 183,882 shares. Putnam Investments has invested 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Pictet Cie (Europe) holds 0.43% or 61,000 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold ULTI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 15.70% less from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halcyon Mgmt Partners Limited Partnership invested 6.23% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). 226 were reported by Hilton Capital Management Ltd. Piedmont Investment Advsrs invested in 3,067 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 254,017 shares. Brandywine Managers Limited Co, Delaware-based fund reported 2,935 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 24,092 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.8% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 3,544 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ameriprise stated it has 0.02% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Principal Financial Gru accumulated 140,563 shares. Pnc Finance Grp has invested 0% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 600 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Com invested in 0.04% or 139,614 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Lc accumulated 0.13% or 9,546 shares.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75M and $865.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,508 shares to 17,682 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Everbridge Inc by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 258,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $51.58 million activity. Alvaro Felicia had sold 3,929 shares worth $1.30 million. The insider FITZPATRICK JAMES A JR sold 531 shares worth $176,290. SCHERR SCOTT also sold $23.49 million worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) shares. Phenicie John C had sold 5,000 shares worth $1.66 million on Thursday, February 7. $22.14M worth of stock was sold by SCHERR MARC D on Friday, February 8. Swick Gregory sold $987,351 worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) on Friday, February 8.