Ultimate Software Group Com (ULTI) Shares Were Volatile While Lord Abbett & Company Has Trimmed Stake by $55.64 Million; Zebra Capital Management Increases Holding in Old Rep Intl Com Stk (ORI)

Lord Abbett & Company decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc Com (ULTI) by 85.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company sold 168,595 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 28,264 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.33M, down from 196,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $0 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 10/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at UNLEASH America; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group Sees 2Q Rev $267M-$269M; 13/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Brings Mercer l Sirota Employee Engagement Benchmarking to UltiPro Customers; 08/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Named to Canada’s 50 Best Workplaces for Women List; 12/04/2018 – Los Angeles Dodgers Enlists Ultimate Software’s UltiPro to Help Resolve Complex Payroll, HR Challenges; 14/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for May 2018; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.13; 07/03/2018 – One of the World’s Largest Gypsum Board Producers Uses UltiPro to Addresses Global Manufacturing Challenges; 07/03/2018 One of the World’s Largest Gypsum Board Producers Uses UltiPro to Addresses Global Manufacturing Challenges

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp Com Stk (ORI) by 255.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 25,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,460 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, up from 9,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 435,955 shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 8.70% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 14/03/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTL CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC 1Q NET INCOME 1C/SHR; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL – CRAIG SMIDDY, CURRENTLY PRESIDENT & COO OF ORI’S OLD REPUBLIC GENERAL INSURANCE GROUP, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND COO OF CO; 30/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Formation Of A New Residual Market Services Entity; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Republic International Corporat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORI); 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Subsidiaries of Old Republic International Corporation; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REV $1,466.8 MLN VS $1,429.9 MLN; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern

Since February 13, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $21,578 activity.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3 M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4,518 shares to 1,734 shares, valued at $360,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Techn (NYSE:KEYS) by 4,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,195 shares, and cut its stake in Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Co owns 29,253 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. The California-based Shelton Capital has invested 0.07% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Moreover, Navellier & Assoc has 0.08% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 25,298 shares. Us Bank & Trust De invested in 530,492 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Brookstone Management reported 24,570 shares stake. Steinberg Glob Asset Management holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 224,432 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 40,534 shares. Principal Financial holds 1.26M shares. Mesirow Financial Mngmt owns 81,790 shares. American Intll Group Inc Inc holds 0.05% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) or 567,653 shares. Gradient Invs Lc invested in 59 shares or 0% of the stock. Fulton Bancshares Na reported 0.02% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Cwm Lc holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania has 4,705 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold ULTI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 15.70% less from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtn Lc invested in 0.02% or 1,675 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% or 52,707 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). 29,079 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt. Qs Invsts Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Westfield Cap Mgmt Lp invested in 0.45% or 180,374 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al owns 24,475 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 11,809 were accumulated by Eaton Vance Management. First Personal Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Pinebridge Invests LP has 0.23% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 34,839 shares. Bamco reported 338,797 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Jet Invsts Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 139,000 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 190 shares. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 405,635 shares.

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inphi Corp Com (NYSE:IPHI) by 450,923 shares to 623,627 shares, valued at $27.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inspire Med Sys Inc Com by 168,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 949,100 shares, and has risen its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C Com (NYSE:FRC).