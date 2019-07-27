Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance (ULTA) Share Price Rose While Noesis Capital Mangement Lowered Its Stake; Orleans Capital Management Stake in 3M (MMM) Decreased by $416,691 as Stock Declined

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance (ULTA) by 31.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 645 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.00M, down from 945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $353.88. About 455,274 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in 3M Corp (MMM) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,445 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 9,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in 3M Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173.98. About 4.00 million shares traded or 17.60% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10 million for 31.71 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ulta Beauty Earnings: What to Watch – Nasdaq” published on May 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: ULTA Salon (ULTA) PT Raised to $390 at Oppenheimer On Share Gain From Possible JCP Store Closures – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Ulta Beauty Stock Lost 18% Last Month – Nasdaq” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Ulta (ULTA) Up 5.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Automobile Association reported 0.03% stake. Hartline Invest reported 0.09% stake. Sun Life holds 95 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bb&T Ltd Llc reported 1,259 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Group Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 99,763 were reported by Stifel Corp. Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 0.19% or 24,308 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,196 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 3,657 were accumulated by Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Com. Private Advisor Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 2,909 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.05% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 35,500 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt stated it has 1.05% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Campbell Inv Adviser Limited Liability stated it has 1,453 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 291,577 shares.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $276.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 592 shares to 24,940 shares, valued at $1.06 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase Alerian Etn (AMJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 2,606 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Towercrest Capital Mngmt invested in 0.08% or 1,309 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Communication Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 3,033 shares. Viking Fund Management Limited Co owns 31,500 shares or 1.63% of their US portfolio. Proffitt & Goodson reported 4,073 shares. Atwood And Palmer invested in 3,705 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc reported 37,981 shares. 31,560 were accumulated by North Star Asset Incorporated. Somerset Lc accumulated 70,408 shares or 12.27% of the stock. Stearns Fin Gp, a North Carolina-based fund reported 11,459 shares. Vigilant Management Ltd Com has 3,628 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Of Oklahoma owns 8,283 shares. Delta Cap Mngmt Lc has 2.14% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Doheny Asset Management Ca invested in 1,385 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Burney Com has 1.12% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. Another trade for 13,499 shares valued at $2.70M was made by THULIN INGE G on Wednesday, January 30. Keel Paul A had sold 9,410 shares worth $1.87M on Friday, February 8. On Thursday, February 7 Bushman Julie L sold $624,295 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 3,123 shares. $1.19M worth of stock was sold by Lindekugel Jon T on Thursday, February 7. Bauman James L sold 16,065 shares worth $3.22 million. Vrohidis Ippocratis had sold 8,153 shares worth $1.63 million on Thursday, February 7.