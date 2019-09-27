Ulta Salon Cosmetics & (ULTA) Holding Maintained by Tributary Capital Management Llc; Jana Partners Has Boosted Stake in Jack In The Box (JACK) by $599,400

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ulta Salon Cosmetics & (ULTA) by 21.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 1,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 8,150 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.83 million, up from 6,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ulta Salon Cosmetics & for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.42% or $8.09 during the last trading session, reaching $244.4. About 1.88 million shares traded or 35.61% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Ulta Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.35, REV VIEW $5.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018; 07/05/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $244 FROM $215; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide; 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 939,532 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.47 million, up from 932,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $90.44. About 248,028 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200M SHARE REPURCHASE; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,600 shares to 10,600 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:FLT) by 1,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,540 shares, and cut its stake in Keycorp New Com (NYSE:KEY).