Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Valuation Rose While American Century Companies Lowered by $40.33 Million Its Holding; Griffin Asset Management Position in United Parcel Service (UPS) Has Raised as Market Value Rose

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 56.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 13,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 37,910 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92M, up from 24,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $115.27. About 1.17 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 15/03/2018 – ZEW KOGENERACJA SA KGN.WA – PGE ENERGIA CIEPLA UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 25.81 PCT FROM 17.74 PCT IN TENDER OFFER; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES SLIGHT NET/EPS SHIFT ON ASC 606 DEFERRED REV. CHANGE; 04/04/2018 – UPS TO WORK WITH CUSTOMERS TO MINIMIZE IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAINS; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg On SBI’s AT1; Publishes FAQ On Indian Hybrids; 01/05/2018 – Chris Cassidy to Lead UPS’s Global Healthcare Logistics Strategy; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO RICHARD PERETZ COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 25/04/2018 – UPS: INITIATIVE WILL CUT HEADCOUNT; 27/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Highlights Efforts to Boost Wisconsin Start-Ups in Altoona; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS IT’S STILL COLLECTING INFORMATION ON INCIDENT; 06/03/2018 – UPS Selects International President for Top Operating Position

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 39.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 116,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 181,561 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.98 million, down from 298,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $6.28 during the last trading session, reaching $259.71. About 807,512 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 07/05/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $244 FROM $215; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage; 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp reported 39,938 shares stake. 45,354 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership. Ftb stated it has 3,596 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 49,269 were accumulated by Fisher Asset Management Lc. Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Com holds 0.37% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 14,406 shares. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0.23% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hyman Charles D invested in 3,904 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Lvm Mngmt Ltd Mi reported 2,353 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va reported 0.09% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). West Oak Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 792 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Lc accumulated 31,000 shares. Loudon Inv Limited Liability Corporation invested in 12,164 shares. Eastern Bank holds 0.02% or 3,343 shares in its portfolio. 3,033 are owned by Assetmark.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $785.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 7,142 shares to 20,585 shares, valued at $3.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,726 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM).

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $100.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 98,128 shares to 452,623 shares, valued at $7.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc by 107,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,936 shares, and has risen its stake in First Hawaiian Inc.

Since September 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $59.20 million activity. 1,300 shares were bought by Dillon Mary N, worth $308,321.