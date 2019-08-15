Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Rose While Westwood Management Has Trimmed by $382,800 Its Holding; As Marathon Pete Com (MPC) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Sg Americas Securities Has Lowered Holding by $537,962

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 1,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 11,150 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89 million, down from 12,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $318.65. About 754,659 shares traded or 2.13% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp Com (MPC) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 9,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 103,762 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 million, down from 112,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $45.24. About 4.04M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 03/05/2018 – Marathon Reports Oil Leak at Galveston Bay Refinery; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Ratings Following Acquisition Announcement; 23/04/2018 – DISCLOSURE OF SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDING IN MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS; 30/04/2018 – MPC SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN `CONTINUES UNFETTERED’; 29/03/2018 – SOME MPC MEMBERS SAY HIKE MAY BE JUSTIFIED IF WAGES, CPI RISE; 19/04/2018 – MPC’S PATRA: CORPORATES’, BANKS’ BALANCE SHEETS STILL FRAGILE; 07/05/2018 – Andeavor Announces Strategic Combination With Marathon Petroleum Corp; 16/05/2018 – GLAPINSKI SAYS HIS VIEW ON RATES IS MAINSTREAM IN POLISH MPC; 29/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAJORITY SEES STABLE RATES IN NEXT QUARTERS: MINUTES; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICAN RESERVE BANK COMMENTS IN MPC STATEMENT

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10 million for 28.55 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $737.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Trade Desk by 4,300 shares to 226,430 shares, valued at $44.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sunrun Inc Com by 161,152 shares to 185,227 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allison Transmission Hldgs I Com (NYSE:ALSN) by 121,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,379 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc Unit 08/15/2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4.