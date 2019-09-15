Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Rose While Bender Robert & Associates Trimmed Its Position by $334,644; General Mtrs Co (GM) Stake Held by Spears Abacus Advisors Llc

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc bought 22,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 545,710 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.03M, up from 522,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.86. About 8.67 million shares traded or 16.43% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 16/03/2018 – In exchange, the workers want GM to keep its Gunsan plant open; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Dollar loses momentum; China to slash import tariff on autos; 02/04/2018 – Christian Post: MLB Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Brewers GM David Stearns Addresses Latest Ryan Braun Rumblings; 16/04/2018 – NEP: Oliver Pitkin to Continue as GM; 27/03/2018 – Curvature Names Jake Cleveland as EVP and GM to Drive Global Expansion of Independent IT Services and Third-Party Maintenance; 04/04/2018 – General Motors: Believe U.S., China Value a Vibrant Auto Industry; 26/04/2018 – US sales bolster Fiat Chrysler and GM; 07/05/2018 – BRAZIL AUTO SALES POST +4.8 PCT GROWTH IN APRIL FROM MARCH – ANFAVEA AUTOMAKERS ASSOCIATION; 10/05/2018 – S.KOREA FIN MIN SAYS GM, KDB TO SIGN BINDING DEAL ON MAY 11; 17/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-S.Korea may sign GM Korea funding deal by April 27 -KDB chair

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates sold 948 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 26,717 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.46 million, down from 27,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $226.86. About 1.06M shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH IN 40% RANGE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Picton Mahoney Asset Management reported 43,300 shares stake. Botty Invsts Lc invested 0.23% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Advisory Services Net Lc holds 0.06% or 23,779 shares. Highland Ltd Liability Company owns 101,147 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc stated it has 4,882 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Hodges Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 13,235 shares. Synovus Finance Corporation holds 14,844 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 107,400 shares. 1 are owned by Bartlett & Limited Liability Corporation. Kistler holds 0.16% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 10,757 shares. Bokf Na has 0.02% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 16,966 shares. 187,154 are held by Nomura. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 8,191 shares. Advsr Cap Mngmt Limited Com invested in 1.16% or 506,878 shares. Artemis Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has 1.68% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $851.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 9,110 shares to 3,920 shares, valued at $512,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 2,226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,347 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bender Robert & Associate invested in 4.49% or 26,717 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Liability has 18 shares. Arrowstreet LP owns 511,973 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Brandywine Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 3,260 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fred Alger stated it has 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Moreover, Verition Fund Management Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 1,000 shares. Moreover, Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Washington Cap Incorporated holds 0.35% or 900 shares. Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.1% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 851,525 shares. Wright Invsts Service owns 0.17% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 1,301 shares. Rampart Investment Company Ltd Liability Corporation owns 8,953 shares. Norinchukin Comml Bank The has 8,009 shares.

Bender Robert & Associates, which manages about $142.65 million and $210.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 30,037 shares to 32,190 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 EPS, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.77 million for 21.56 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.