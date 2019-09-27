Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Rose While Alpine Woods Capital Investors Trimmed Stake by $692,000; As Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Stock Rose, Amg Funds Has Lowered by $540,904 Its Holding

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 55.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 5,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 4,162 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $434,000, down from 9,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.54. About 201,300 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 15.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 11,152 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87 million, down from 13,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $6.8 during the last trading session, reaching $243.11. About 1.47M shares traded or 6.07% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 27/04/2018 – ULTA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $129.04 million for 36.56 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cincinnati Financial Q1 NWP up 10% on price increases, growth initiatives – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CINF) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cincinnati Financial declares $0.56 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How Safe Is Cincinnati Financial’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $19,965 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 157 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 102.33 million shares or 1.46% more from 100.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested 0.04% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0.06% or 213,495 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 132,554 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.02% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 19,773 shares. South State holds 0.07% or 5,864 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 92,445 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 29,257 shares stake. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) or 6,117 shares. Raymond James Services Advisors Incorporated holds 34,171 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.02% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Florida-based Smith Chas P & Assocs Pa Cpas has invested 0.06% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Prudential Financial Inc has 140,607 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0% or 18,262 shares. Fairpointe Capital Limited Company holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 330,537 shares.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Ulta Salon (ULTA) Misses Q2 EPS by 4c; Lowers Outlook – StreetInsider.com” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 231% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Ulta Beauty to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Rise as Trade Hopes Extend Rally – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Techs Helps S&P Bounce Back From Slump – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.78M for 23.11 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $482.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3,905 shares to 15,840 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc World Mkts has invested 0.03% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Aviva Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.05% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Walleye Trading Lc invested in 8,767 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.01% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 37,511 shares. Coatue Management owns 3,693 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York owns 11,056 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Frontier Capital Llc reported 0.8% stake. Moreover, Stephens Inv Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.9% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Nordea Invest Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Stock Yards Natl Bank Tru reported 2,178 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.07% or 112,043 shares in its portfolio. Lmr Prns Llp holds 3,713 shares. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.08% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Farmers Merchants Investments stated it has 26 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 26,839 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.