Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Price Rose While Bender Robert & Associates Lowered Stake by $334,644; Holder Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Upped Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 41.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc bought 11,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 39,396 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57M, up from 27,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $38.21. About 1.04M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates sold 948 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 26,717 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.46M, down from 27,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $229.66. About 296,063 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ. EPS $2.75; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.35, REV VIEW $5.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017

Bender Robert & Associates, which manages about $142.65 million and $210.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 30,037 shares to 32,190 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 EPS, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.77M for 21.83 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc, which manages about $218.64M and $132.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 41,600 shares to 43,850 shares, valued at $402,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 5,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,170 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

